Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.60. Velan shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$152.56 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.