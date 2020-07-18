Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.00 and traded as low as $52.00. Inland Homes shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 101,543 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Inland Homes Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.00
