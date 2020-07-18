Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as low as $12.00. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,270,162 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

