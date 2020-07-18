PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.12

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $31.71. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 46,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

