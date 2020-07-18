Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.76

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.76 and traded as low as $74.52. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 1,685,565 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.92.

The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.134424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In related news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

