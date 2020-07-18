ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.41

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.00. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

