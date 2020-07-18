Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 108,318 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Velan Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21
Velan Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68
Inland Homes Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.00
Inland Homes Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.00
Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67
Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67
PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.12
PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.12
Bank of Montreal Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.76
Bank of Montreal Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.76


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report