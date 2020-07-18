Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 108,318 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.