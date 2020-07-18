Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $10.10. Central Federal shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David L. Royer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Central Federal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

