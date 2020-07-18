Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.51 and traded as low as $36.53. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 17,716,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,657.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 134,095 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 568,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

