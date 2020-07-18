The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as low as $16.20. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 59,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The India Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,088,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 389,697 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The India Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

