Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,433,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

