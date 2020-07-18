TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

TOR Minerals International Inc (OTCMKTS:TORM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.86. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

