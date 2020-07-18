Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

IAG stock opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.45.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.