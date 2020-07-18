QuinStreet Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuinStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $212,929.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.