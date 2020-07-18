Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Triumph Group Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:TGI opened at $7.66 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

