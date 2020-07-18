OMV AG Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for OMV in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.89.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. OMV had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. OMV has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

