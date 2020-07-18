Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

