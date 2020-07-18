Shaw Communications Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,348,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,476,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 637,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 264.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,414,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

