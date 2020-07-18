Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.61.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.77. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.