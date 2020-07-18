Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $273,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

