Bank of New York Mellon Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

BK stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

