Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.75 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.