Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Raised by Raymond James

Jul 18th, 2020

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

INE stock opened at C$22.27 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -122.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Earnings History and Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

