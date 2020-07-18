JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

