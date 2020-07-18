Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 326,810 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

