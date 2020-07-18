Fulton Financial Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

