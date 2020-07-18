Boenning Scattergood Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 739,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

