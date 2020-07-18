Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

