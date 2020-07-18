Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AON by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in AON by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.