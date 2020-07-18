Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.16. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 50,900 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

