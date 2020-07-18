DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.23

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $15.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 308,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 54.9% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

