Analysts Set Expectations for First of Long Island Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FLIC stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $350.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

