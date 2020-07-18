FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $7.75. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,720 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 76.94%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

