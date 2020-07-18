Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.45

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.45 and traded as low as $122.00. Morguard shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 6,020 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 13.7299988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

