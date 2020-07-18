Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.72. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 17,644 shares.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.47 price target on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

