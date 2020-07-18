Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.49

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and traded as high as $107.15. Safran shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 2,511 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

