Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Caldwell Partners International Inc (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.58. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 9,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.