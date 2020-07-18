Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.41

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.85. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 159,338 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.58.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £42,000 ($51,685.95).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

