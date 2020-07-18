Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $7,304,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

