Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$19.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

