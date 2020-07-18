Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Titanium shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Titanium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

