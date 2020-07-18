SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.81

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.15. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 47,533 shares changing hands.

SSUMY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

