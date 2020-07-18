SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.81

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.15. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 47,533 shares changing hands.
SSUMY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)
Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.
Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.