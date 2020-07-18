TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.78

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and traded as high as $100.88. TDK shares last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 2,977 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTDKY. ValuEngine lowered TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

