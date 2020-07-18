FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endurance International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 2.09. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $174,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

