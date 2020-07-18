National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

