CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.95. CIELO S A/S shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 863,456 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $639.32 million for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

