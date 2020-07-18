Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.37. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 58,133 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 95.56%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

