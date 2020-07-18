New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. raised their price target on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.38 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,961,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 2,169.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,230 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,101,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

