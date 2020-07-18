Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $17.89. Husqvarna shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 247 shares.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

