CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.33

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.59. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of -0.61.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.37 million during the quarter. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

